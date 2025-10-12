Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6

Akr. East 43, Akr. Firestone 7

Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Clark Montessori 18

Cle. Hts. 38, Euclid 23

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

Day. Christian 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Lakeside Danbury 52, Stryker 14

Oak Glen, W.Va. 56, Bridgeport 3

Warren JFK 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Indpls Irvington, Ind. vs. Foxfire, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown police investigate motorcycle crash involving truck
2
1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday
3
Middletown’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ festival is on Sunday
4
Oxford votes to hire professional sharpshooters to thin region’s deer...
5
Warren County farmer worries record-breaking beef costs could put him...