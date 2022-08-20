Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cols. Independence 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Lakewood 34, Cle. John Marshall 13
Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 21, Bellaire 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
