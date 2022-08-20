journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cols. Independence 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Lakewood 34, Cle. John Marshall 13

Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 21, Bellaire 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

