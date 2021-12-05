journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 52, Houston 49

Ashville Teays Valley 57, Circleville Logan Elm 42

Beavercreek 82, Day. Thurgood Marshall 37

Brooklyn 78, Lorain Clearview 59

Castalia Margaretta 55, Sandusky St. Mary 40

Chillicothe Huntington 43, McDermott Scioto NW 38

Cin. Moeller 51, Cols. St. Charles 33

Cin. Walnut Hills 74, Jeffersonville, Ind. 50

Cols. Beechcroft 83, Tol. Rogers 35

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Johnstown Northridge 47

Convoy Crestview 49, Rockford Parkway 39

Delta 55, Montpelier 40

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Rittman 36

Eastside, Ind. 65, Bryan 27

Grove City 79, Cols. Briggs 31

Groveport Madison Christian 50, Granville Christian 44

Harrod Allen E. 70, Cory-Rawson 29

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Van Wert 36

Lima Shawnee 54, St. Henry 24

Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Columbiana 41

Minford 64, Southeastern 34

Monroeville 55, Lakeside Danbury 48

Mt. Vernon 52, Johnstown 42

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cols. KIPP 44

Napoleon 57, Defiance Tinora 53

New Lebanon Dixie 59, Brookville 54

New Riegel 50, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46

Newark 59, Zanesville 31

Norwalk 49, Ontario 40

Ottoville 57, Lima Bath 43

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Oak Harbor 33

Perry 87, Ashtabula Lakeside 52

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Legacy Christian 45

Rossford 66, Defiance 50

St. Marys Memorial 58, New Bremen 57

Sycamore Mohawk 57, Bucyrus 47

Tol. St. John's 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Tol. Woodward 84, Tol. Bowsher 81

Upper Sandusky 68, Bucyrus Wynford 35

Utica 68, Mt. Gilead 52

Van Wert Lincolnview 41, Continental 25

Wauseon 59, Sherwood Fairview 43

Wickliffe 61, Mantua Crestwood 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

