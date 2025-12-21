Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 65, Cory-Rawson 31
Albany Alexander 55, Crooksville 43
Ashtabula Lakeside 75, Geneva 64
Cle. E. Tech 67, Beachwood 32
Cle. VASJ 53, Euclid 20
Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Centennial 69
Dawson-Bryant 58, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Defiance 74, Fremont Ross 50
Dublin Scioto 57, Cols. Whetstone 43
Edon 62, Eastside, Ind. 45
Elida 53, Lima Perry 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Celina 46
Ft. Recovery 52, Ansonia 27
Gibsonburg 83, Northwood 33
Johnstown 45, Utica 42
Kirtland 67, Chagrin Falls 47
Madison 54, Jefferson Area 50
Medina 60, Marysville 59
Medina Buckeye 71, N. Olmsted 49
Milford Center Fairbanks 64, Genoa Christian 58
Montpelier 68, Stryker 46
Nelsonville-York 62, Glouster Trimble 51
New Bremen 57, Anna 36
Newark 72, Cols. Africentric 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Bowling Green 37
Painesville Harvey 63, Willoughby S. 53
Pataskala Licking Hts. 60, Zanesville 46
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Cols. Horizon 41
Peninsula Woodridge 96, Lodi Cloverleaf 76
Perry 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 59
Philo 53, Martins Ferry 52
Salineville Southern 54, Jefferson County Christian 46
Spencerville 64, St. Henry (OH) 50
St Clairsville 65, Johnstown Northridge 58
St. Edward (OH) 88, Sandusky 42
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bellaire 50
Tontogany Otsego 57, Delta 52
Versailles 54, Cin. College Prep. 42
Vincent Warren 78, Hillsboro 65
W. Unity Hilltop 71, Hamilton, Ind. 29
Wapakoneta 48, Findlay 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/