Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 65, Cory-Rawson 31

Albany Alexander 55, Crooksville 43

Ashtabula Lakeside 75, Geneva 64

Cle. E. Tech 67, Beachwood 32

Cle. VASJ 53, Euclid 20

Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Centennial 69

Dawson-Bryant 58, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Defiance 74, Fremont Ross 50

Dublin Scioto 57, Cols. Whetstone 43

Edon 62, Eastside, Ind. 45

Elida 53, Lima Perry 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Celina 46

Ft. Recovery 52, Ansonia 27

Gibsonburg 83, Northwood 33

Johnstown 45, Utica 42

Kirtland 67, Chagrin Falls 47

Madison 54, Jefferson Area 50

Medina 60, Marysville 59

Medina Buckeye 71, N. Olmsted 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 64, Genoa Christian 58

Montpelier 68, Stryker 46

Nelsonville-York 62, Glouster Trimble 51

New Bremen 57, Anna 36

Newark 72, Cols. Africentric 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Bowling Green 37

Painesville Harvey 63, Willoughby S. 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 60, Zanesville 46

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Cols. Horizon 41

Peninsula Woodridge 96, Lodi Cloverleaf 76

Perry 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 59

Philo 53, Martins Ferry 52

Salineville Southern 54, Jefferson County Christian 46

Spencerville 64, St. Henry (OH) 50

St Clairsville 65, Johnstown Northridge 58

St. Edward (OH) 88, Sandusky 42

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bellaire 50

Tontogany Otsego 57, Delta 52

Versailles 54, Cin. College Prep. 42

Vincent Warren 78, Hillsboro 65

W. Unity Hilltop 71, Hamilton, Ind. 29

Wapakoneta 48, Findlay 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ross school district and teachers agree to new contract
2
Dog stolen from Fairfield Petland recovered by police; woman arrested...
3
OVI checkpoint in Fairfield Twp. tonight
4
McCrabb: Storage unit auctions provide ‘thrill of the hunt’
5
Kids on winter break? 5 places in Butler and Hamilton counties to visit