Saturday's Scores

news | 11 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 40, Williamsburg 20

Legacy Christian 55, Bradford 35

New Madison Tri-Village 52, Russia 43

Peebles 66, Glouster Trimble 40

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Sylvania Northview 45, Perrysburg 44

Region 3=

Pickerington Cent. 48, Bishop Watterson 28

Reynoldsburg 67, Logan 23

Region 4=

Centerville 59, Lebanon 42

Division II=

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Dover 29

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Massillon Tuslaw 42

Canfield S. Range 41, Brookfield 30

Warrensville Hts. 64, Creston Norwayne 52

Region 10=

Delta 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Sherwood Fairview 38

Willard 65, Castalia Margaretta 56

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Belmont Union Local 51

Wheelersburg 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Division IV=

Region 13=

Shadyside 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 40

Region 15=

Waterford 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

