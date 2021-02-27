Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 40, Williamsburg 20
Legacy Christian 55, Bradford 35
New Madison Tri-Village 52, Russia 43
Peebles 66, Glouster Trimble 40
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Sylvania Northview 45, Perrysburg 44
Region 3=
Pickerington Cent. 48, Bishop Watterson 28
Reynoldsburg 67, Logan 23
Region 4=
Centerville 59, Lebanon 42
Division II=
Region 7=
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Dover 29
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Massillon Tuslaw 42
Canfield S. Range 41, Brookfield 30
Warrensville Hts. 64, Creston Norwayne 52
Region 10=
Delta 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Sherwood Fairview 38
Willard 65, Castalia Margaretta 56
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Belmont Union Local 51
Wheelersburg 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Division IV=
Region 13=
Shadyside 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 40
Region 15=
Waterford 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32
___
