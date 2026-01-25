Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 43, Salem 40

Ansonia 49, Milton-Union 46

Archbold 63, Tol. Christian 30

Ashland 64, New Philadelphia 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Canfield S. Range 42

Bay (OH) 52, N. Olmsted 34

Bellbrook 69, Trenton Edgewood 29

Beloit W. Branch 30, Carrollton 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Youngs. Mooney 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Linsly, W.Va. 38

Brunswick 80, Lorain 41

Bryan 44, Elida 38

Burton Berkshire 48, Geneva 29

Caldwell 57, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 26

Caledonia River Valley 54, Galion 48

Can. Cent. Cath. 64, Mogadore 33

Carey 44, Attica Seneca E. 38

Castalia Margaretta 76, Milan Edison 29

Chardon 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 43

Cin. Gamble Montessori 37, Cin. Taft 29

Cin. West Clermont 68, Seton 62

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 14

Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 41

Columbus Grove 55, Arlington 22

Cortland Lakeview 57, Jefferson Area 16

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Independence 29

Day. Dunbar 51, Day. Stivers 49

Dover 61, Mansfield 12

Edon 45, Oregon Stritch 43

Fairview 62, Brooklyn 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 42

Ft. Recovery 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16

Granville 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

Jackson Center 39, Botkins 36

John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 33

Kent Roosevelt 55, Akr. Buchtel 25

Kettering Alter 51, Day. Chaminade Julienne 42

Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 25

Logan 66, Nelsonville-York 53

London Madison-Plains 54, Jamestown Greeneview 45

Lorain Clearview 43, Wellington 31

Madison 69, Kirtland 37

Mansfield Madison 67, Wooster 65

Massillon Tuslaw 45, Can. South 34

Mayfield 64, Eastlake North 44

Mentor 70, Euclid 26

Milford (OH) 61, Cin. McNicholas 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, W. Liberty-Salem 42

Miller City 45, Kalida 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Lexington 30

Minerva 51, Alliance 28

Minster 58, New Madison Tri-Village 42

Monroe 42, Oxford Talawanda 38

Monroeville 42, Plymouth 27

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51, Vanlue 40

N. Ridgeville 59, Elyria 30

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 30

New Lexington 52, New Concord John Glenn 37

Oak Harbor 69, Genoa 64

Olmsted Falls 53, Avon 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Notre Dame Academy 49

Ottoville 63, Delphos Jefferson 22

Painesville Riverside 62, Willoughby S. 19

Pandora-Gilboa 70, Continental 44

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 49

Perry 42, Gates Mills Hawken 15

Philo 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

Richmond Edison 54, Oak Glen, W.Va. 48

Rocky River 64, Westlake 32

Russia 42, Houston 24

Sherwood Fairview 68, Defiance 53

Sidney Fairlawn 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 29

Springboro 67, Miamisburg 10

Springfield 66, Clayton Northmont 21

St. Paris Graham 75, Spring. Shawnee 46

Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Albany Alexander 28

Swanton 34, Holgate 25

Thornville Sheridan 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, W. Carrollton 16

W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Mason 37

W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 16

Wapakoneta 41, Coldwater 38

Washington C.H. 51, Chillicothe 26

Willard 53, Vermilion 43

Williamsburg 54, West Union 33

Zanesville 66, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

Zanesville Maysville 49, Warsaw River View 41

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Dalton 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakland Catholic, Pa. vs. Western Reserve Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

