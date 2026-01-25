Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 43, Salem 40
Ansonia 49, Milton-Union 46
Archbold 63, Tol. Christian 30
Ashland 64, New Philadelphia 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Canfield S. Range 42
Bay (OH) 52, N. Olmsted 34
Bellbrook 69, Trenton Edgewood 29
Beloit W. Branch 30, Carrollton 27
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Youngs. Mooney 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Linsly, W.Va. 38
Brunswick 80, Lorain 41
Bryan 44, Elida 38
Burton Berkshire 48, Geneva 29
Caldwell 57, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 26
Caledonia River Valley 54, Galion 48
Can. Cent. Cath. 64, Mogadore 33
Carey 44, Attica Seneca E. 38
Castalia Margaretta 76, Milan Edison 29
Chardon 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 43
Cin. Gamble Montessori 37, Cin. Taft 29
Cin. West Clermont 68, Seton 62
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 14
Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 41
Columbus Grove 55, Arlington 22
Cortland Lakeview 57, Jefferson Area 16
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Independence 29
Day. Dunbar 51, Day. Stivers 49
Dover 61, Mansfield 12
Edon 45, Oregon Stritch 43
Fairview 62, Brooklyn 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 42
Ft. Recovery 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16
Granville 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36
Jackson Center 39, Botkins 36
John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 33
Kent Roosevelt 55, Akr. Buchtel 25
Kettering Alter 51, Day. Chaminade Julienne 42
Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 25
Logan 66, Nelsonville-York 53
London Madison-Plains 54, Jamestown Greeneview 45
Lorain Clearview 43, Wellington 31
Madison 69, Kirtland 37
Mansfield Madison 67, Wooster 65
Massillon Tuslaw 45, Can. South 34
Mayfield 64, Eastlake North 44
Mentor 70, Euclid 26
Milford (OH) 61, Cin. McNicholas 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, W. Liberty-Salem 42
Miller City 45, Kalida 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Lexington 30
Minerva 51, Alliance 28
Minster 58, New Madison Tri-Village 42
Monroe 42, Oxford Talawanda 38
Monroeville 42, Plymouth 27
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51, Vanlue 40
N. Ridgeville 59, Elyria 30
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 30
New Lexington 52, New Concord John Glenn 37
Oak Harbor 69, Genoa 64
Olmsted Falls 53, Avon 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Notre Dame Academy 49
Ottoville 63, Delphos Jefferson 22
Painesville Riverside 62, Willoughby S. 19
Pandora-Gilboa 70, Continental 44
Pemberville Eastwood 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 49
Perry 42, Gates Mills Hawken 15
Philo 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34
Richmond Edison 54, Oak Glen, W.Va. 48
Rocky River 64, Westlake 32
Russia 42, Houston 24
Sherwood Fairview 68, Defiance 53
Sidney Fairlawn 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 29
Springboro 67, Miamisburg 10
Springfield 66, Clayton Northmont 21
St. Paris Graham 75, Spring. Shawnee 46
Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Albany Alexander 28
Swanton 34, Holgate 25
Thornville Sheridan 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, W. Carrollton 16
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Mason 37
W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 16
Wapakoneta 41, Coldwater 38
Washington C.H. 51, Chillicothe 26
Willard 53, Vermilion 43
Williamsburg 54, West Union 33
Zanesville 66, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
Zanesville Maysville 49, Warsaw River View 41
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Dalton 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakland Catholic, Pa. vs. Western Reserve Academy, ppd.
