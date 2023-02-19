Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenwich S. Cent. 57, Lucas 45
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Dover 31
TPLS Christian, Va. 70, Hudson WRA 65
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Philo 20
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Findlay 55, Lima Sr. 28
Fremont Ross 57, Oregon Clay 25
Perrysburg 29, Notre Dame Academy 28
Sylvania Southview 38, Tol. St. Ursula 26
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 53, Chillicothe 43
Dublin Coffman 59, Lancaster 28
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Marion Harding 41
Grove City 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Newark 47, Hilliard Darby 33
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Cols. Centennial 13
Reynoldsburg 77, West 4
Westerville S. 60, Thomas Worthington 14
Region 4=
Kettering Fairmont 52, Bellbrook 40
Springboro 41, Beavercreek 28
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 61, Girard 13
Beloit W. Branch 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Orange 22
Canfield 71, Niles McKinley 16
Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Youngs. East 34
Copley 69, Parma Hts. Holy Name 30
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10
Elyria Cath. 62, Sheffield Brookside 19
Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Akr. Springfield 32
Mogadore Field 47, Parma Padua 37
Perry 49, Aurora 45
Salem 62, Burton Berkshire 27
Streetsboro 41, Chagrin Falls 29
Tallmadge 44, Gates Mills Hawken 32
Warren Howland 63, Alliance 28
Region 6=
Bellevue 63, Ontario 37
Bryan 41, Elida 37
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42
Lima Bath 34, Lima Shawnee 23
Norton 54, Campus Intl 12
Oberlin Firelands 47, Fairview 27
STVM 86, Cle. E. Tech 8
Shelby 57, Port Clinton 46
St. Marys Memorial 56, Fostoria 38
Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Napoleon 22
Tol. Rogers 71, Tontogany Otsego 22
Region 7=
Carrollton 43, New Philadelphia 33
New Concord John Glenn 74, Zanesville 40
Region 8=
Bloom-Carroll 47, London 34
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Cols. Eastmoor 36
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Ashland Mapleton 27
Columbia Station Columbia 39, Creston Norwayne 38
Cortland Lakeview 37, Youngs. Mooney 28
Doylestown Chippewa 78, Garfield Hts. Trinity 40
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Warren Champion 19
Hanoverton United 74, Ravenna SE 41
LaGrange Keystone 54, Brooklyn 49
Loudonville 45, Can. South 39
Massillon Tuslaw 34, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Rootstown 49
Shaker Hts. Laurel 88, Columbiana 19
Smithville 38, Navarre Fairless 26
Warrensville Hts. 53, Orrville 25
Youngs. Liberty 64, Poland Seminary 43
Region 10=
Bellville Clear Fork 44, Huron 22
Delphos Jefferson 31, Coldwater 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Spencerville 22
Sherwood Fairview 65, Defiance Tinora 44
Upper Sandusky 47, Willard 29
Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 63, Barnesville 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
Chesapeake 59, S. Webster 43
Frankfort Adena 57, Bidwell River Valley 31
Ironton Rock Hill 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 23
Leesburg Fairfield 48, Chillicothe Huntington 33
Lynchburg-Clay 67, Piketon 35
Minford 46, Peebles 42
Nelsonville-York 37, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31
Portsmouth 55, Pomeroy Meigs 53
Portsmouth W. 62, Williamsport Westfall 29
Seaman N. Adams 50, Ironton 30
Southeastern 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52
Wheelersburg 50, S. Point 37
Zanesville W. Muskingum 33, Byesville Meadowbrook 27, OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51, Martins Ferry 44
Region 12=
Lees Creek E. Clinton 54, Norwood 49
Division IV=
Region 13=
Atwater Waterloo 57, E. Can. 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Lisbon David Anderson 27
Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian 24
Kinsman Badger 65, Sebring McKinley 10
Lakeside Danbury 59, Monroeville 29
Lowellville 45, Southington Chalker 25
Mineral Ridge 49, E. Palestine 25
Mogadore 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 22
New Middletown Spring. 58, Andrews Osborne Academy 26
Richmond Hts. 64, Louisville Aquinas 23
Vienna Mathews 35, Newton Falls 29
Warren JFK 49, Salineville Southern 33
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Arcadia 33
Convoy Crestview 55, Pioneer N. Central 28
Gibsonburg 46, Tol. Maumee Valley 31
McComb 40, Old Fort 22
Stryker 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 34
Tol. Christian 59, Holgate 14
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15
Hannibal River 29, Sugarcreek Garaway 25
Strasburg-Franklin 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 39
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40, New Matamoras Frontier 27
Region 16=
Covington 71, Miami Valley 6
Fayetteville-Perry 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 23
Franklin Middletown Christian 53, Lockland 22
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47, New Paris National Trail 35
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, New Knoxville 14
Minster 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 18
New Madison Tri-Village 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 11
S. Charleston SE 47, Cedarville 40
St. Henry 55, Lima Perry 24
