Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Olmsted Falls 61, Massillon Jackson 34

Division IV=

Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 29

Ft. Loramie 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

