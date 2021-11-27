journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68

Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81

Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55

Houston 47, Bradford 42

Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT

Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19

Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28

Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72, Hannibal River 68

All Ohio Shootout=

Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52

Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69

Cavs Elite Series=

Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40

Tigers Basketball Classic=

Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

