Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division V=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 49

Division VI=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
2
Sticker shock: Fairfield residents soon to see jump in electric rates
3
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
4
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
5
Big dollars at stake: Butler County leaders have heated discussion...