Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championshipsn
Division II
Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0
Maumee 6, Tontogany Otsego 5
Ontario 5, Clyde 0
Region 8n
Marengo Highland 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3
Division III
Region 10
Defiance Tinora 14, Pemberville Eastwood 4
Johnstown 1, Howard E. Knox 0
Region 11
Frankfort Adena at S. Webster, ppd. to May 22.
Portsmouth W. at Ironton, ppd. to May 21.
Wheelersburg at Wellston, ppd. to May 21.
Region 12
West Jefferson 9, Richwood N. Union 1
Division IV
Region 15
Manchester at Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ppd. to May 22.
Newark Cath. 13, Danville 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame at Racine Southern, ppd. to May 22.
