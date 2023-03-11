Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
State Championship=
Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 48
Division IV=
State Championship=
New Madison Tri-Village 52, Tol. Christian 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Butler County sheriff shopping for body cameras
2
Franklin recycling business owner, horse racing handicapper dies at 81
3
Miami University faculty closer to union approval, though some not...
4
Final vote sees hiring of new Liberty Twp. administrator
5
Trenton fire chief: Levy needed so department can get fully staffed