Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

State Championship=

Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 48

Division IV=

State Championship=

New Madison Tri-Village 52, Tol. Christian 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

