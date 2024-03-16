Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Championship=

Division III=

Cols. Africentric 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 47

Division IV=

Ft. Loramie 41, Waterford 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

