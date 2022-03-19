Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division IV=
New Madison Tri-Village 44, Antwerp 41
Richmond Hts. 59, Berlin Hiland 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
