Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

New Madison Tri-Village 44, Antwerp 41

Richmond Hts. 59, Berlin Hiland 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

