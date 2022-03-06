Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. Hts. 57, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49

Cle. St. Ignatius 70, Brunswick 64

Lima Sr. 53, Perrysburg 45

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 62, Massillon Jackson 49

Green 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 32

Lakewood St. Edward 65, Medina 52

Mentor 62, Lyndhurst Brush 46

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Reynoldsburg 43

Gahanna Lincoln 66, Cols. St. Charles 39

Pickerington Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. Glenville 75, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61

STVM 93, Medina Buckeye 53

Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Poland Seminary 58, OT

Region 6=

Gates Mills Gilmour 84, Akr. Buchtel 70

Huron 46, Lexington 39

Division III=

Region 9=

Youngs. Mooney 38, New Middletown Spring. 31

Region 10=

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 44

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Oregon Stritch 42

Region 12=

Cin. Mariemont 47, Spring. Shawnee 44

Cin. Taft 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

Day. Meadowdale 72, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60

Georgetown 58, Versailles 49

Division IV=

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Region 16=

Howard E. Knox 51, Grove City Christian 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County veterans talk about crisis: U.S. troops don’t need to get...
2
Cohen Recycling lays out plan for new Hamilton recycling facility
3
Talawanda High School names new principal for 2022-23 year
4
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 4, 2022
5
Play Ball Gala at Spooky Nook delayed a month
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top