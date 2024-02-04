Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 81, Dola Hardin Northern 29
Attica Seneca E. 54, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41
Berlin Hiland 55, Linsly, W.Va. 53
Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Bryan 48, Lima Bath 37
Bucyrus Wynford 82, Bucyrus 73
Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Wyoming 37
Clyde 62, Huron 42
Cols. Horizon 83, Cols. Cristo Rey 42
Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Granville 44
Cory-Rawson 39, McComb 32
Delphos St John's 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 63
Fairfield Christian 67, Cols. Wellington 57
Findlay Liberty-Benton 58, Defiance 56
Gorham Fayette 51, Waldron, Mich. 34
Hilliard Bradley 67, Perrysburg 46
Lima Sr. 51, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mich. 45
Marion Pleasant 56, Galion 43
N. Baltimore 57, Ada 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Carey 39
Newark 62, Zanesville 45
Newark Cath. 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Bluffton 42
Rockford Parkway 45, S. Adams, Ind. 34
Spencerville 61, New Knoxville 35
St Marys 52, Sidney 38
Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Youngs. Mooney 57, Louisville Aquinas 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/