Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 81, Dola Hardin Northern 29

Attica Seneca E. 54, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41

Berlin Hiland 55, Linsly, W.Va. 53

Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Bryan 48, Lima Bath 37

Bucyrus Wynford 82, Bucyrus 73

Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Wyoming 37

Clyde 62, Huron 42

Cols. Horizon 83, Cols. Cristo Rey 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Granville 44

Cory-Rawson 39, McComb 32

Delphos St John's 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 63

Fairfield Christian 67, Cols. Wellington 57

Findlay Liberty-Benton 58, Defiance 56

Gorham Fayette 51, Waldron, Mich. 34

Hilliard Bradley 67, Perrysburg 46

Lima Sr. 51, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mich. 45

Marion Pleasant 56, Galion 43

N. Baltimore 57, Ada 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Carey 39

Newark 62, Zanesville 45

Newark Cath. 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40

Pandora-Gilboa 60, Bluffton 42

Rockford Parkway 45, S. Adams, Ind. 34

Spencerville 61, New Knoxville 35

St Marys 52, Sidney 38

Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44

Youngs. Mooney 57, Louisville Aquinas 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

