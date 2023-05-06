X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 8

Cols. Bexley 1, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Granville 21, Cols. East 1

Whitehall-Yearling 15, Cols. Eastmoor 5

