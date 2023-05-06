Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 8
Cols. Bexley 1, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Granville 21, Cols. East 1
Whitehall-Yearling 15, Cols. Eastmoor 5
In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2023: Daily voting happening through May 12
2
Saturday’s ePaper: Kentucky Derby advice, photos from the week in local...
3
Rick’s Picks: Who will win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill...
4
Projected 42% Butler County property value hike is a ‘crisis’, auditor...
5
‘Local donors helping local kids’: More than 100 students get...