Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State ChampionshipDivision VI=
Kirtland 41, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6
State ChampionshipDivision VII=
St. Henry (OH) 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
