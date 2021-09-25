Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10
Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 6
Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Withrow 7
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Hunting Valley University 28
Lakewood St. Edward 58, Beacon Hill, Va. 0
Lisbon Beaver 47, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
In Other News
1
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...
2
Community, companies come together to welcome military families
3
Police chief: Moving Middie football game after two teens shot near...
4
North End hope: Abandoned, fire-prone dairy is razed in Hamilton while...
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today