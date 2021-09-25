journal-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10

Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 6

Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Withrow 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Hunting Valley University 28

Lakewood St. Edward 58, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Lisbon Beaver 47, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

In Other News
1
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...
2
Community, companies come together to welcome military families
3
Police chief: Moving Middie football game after two teens shot near...
4
North End hope: Abandoned, fire-prone dairy is razed in Hamilton while...
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top