Saturday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Grove City 4, Lancaster 0, 8 innings
Hilliard Darby 6, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1
Cin. Moeller 10, Springboro 0
Mason 6, Miamisburg 0
Defiance 4, Napoleon 2
Sandusky Perkins 5, Shelby 1
Tiffin Columbian 6, Ontario 4
Wapakoneta 3, Celina 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 5, Johnstown 4, 10 innings
Eaton 3, Batavia 1
Milan Edison 4, Castalia Margaretta 0
Pemberville Eastwood 3, Coldwater 2
Tol. Ottawa Hills 4, Defiance Tinora 0
Tiffin Calvert 6, Norwalk St. Paul 5
Antwerp 6, Haviland Wayne Trace 2
Greenwich S. Cent. 6, Plymouth 5
Van Wert Lincolnview 6, Lima Cent. Cath. 2
Fairfield Christian 7, Howard E. Knox 5
In Other News
1
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Tradition selected to perform in AES 500...
2
Memorial Day parades, services set throughout the region
3
Keehner Park Concert Series features a variety of genres
4
Roads, crossings reopen throughout Hamilton following train derailment
5
Camp-themed program with music, games, s’mores and more at Lane Library...