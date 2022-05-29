journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2

Grove City 4, Lancaster 0, 8 innings

Hilliard Darby 6, Powell Olentangy Liberty 1

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 10, Springboro 0

Mason 6, Miamisburg 0

Division II
Region 6

Defiance 4, Napoleon 2

Sandusky Perkins 5, Shelby 1

Tiffin Columbian 6, Ontario 4

Wapakoneta 3, Celina 0

Region 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 5, Johnstown 4, 10 innings

Eaton 3, Batavia 1

Division III
Region 10

Milan Edison 4, Castalia Margaretta 0

Pemberville Eastwood 3, Coldwater 2

Tol. Ottawa Hills 4, Defiance Tinora 0

Division IV
Region 13

Tiffin Calvert 6, Norwalk St. Paul 5

Region 14

Antwerp 6, Haviland Wayne Trace 2

Greenwich S. Cent. 6, Plymouth 5

Van Wert Lincolnview 6, Lima Cent. Cath. 2

Region 16

Fairfield Christian 7, Howard E. Knox 5

