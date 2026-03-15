Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division I=

Kettering Fairmont 61, Cin. Princeton 55, OT

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 72, Mt. Notre Dame 64

Division V=

Portsmouth 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Division VI=

Strasburg 38, Russia 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Morganthaler daughter was a force of character as female professional...
2
Talawanda’s attorney fees more than doubled over past 2 fiscal years
3
Career schools are bursting at the seams, and Butler Tech is proof...
4
‘It is bigger than they have ever done’: Concert for a Cause brings...
5
Upcoming Middletown event will feature live theater paired with live...