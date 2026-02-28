Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 16=

Day. Oakwood 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 68

Urbana 80, Germantown Valley View 57

Division V=

Region 17=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Wickliffe 56

Brooklyn 54, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47

Chagrin Falls 70, Mantua Crestwood 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 87, Beachwood 12

Fairview 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

LaGrange Keystone 68, Youngs. Liberty 22

Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Cortland Lakeview 70, OT

New Franklin Manchester 56, E. Cle. Shaw 42

Poland Seminary 66, Girard 47

Youngs. Mooney 52, Ravenna SE 36

Region 18=

Canal Winchester Harvest 69, Howard E. Knox 52

Cols. Africentric 82, Amanda-Clearcreek 18

Fredericktown 68, Marion Pleasant 60

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Grove City Christian 29

Milford Center Fairbanks 78, Mt Gilead 44

Division VI=

Region 23=

Galion Northmor 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

W. Jefferson 58, Mechanicsburg 50

Division VII=

Region 28=

Sidney Lehman 75, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

