Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 12, Akr. Buchtel 8

Akr. Ellet 13, Akr. Garfield 6

Cin. College Prep. 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 26, Cols. Africentric 6

Fairport Harbor Harding 21, Ashtabula St John 12

Sandusky St. Mary 38, Morenci, Mich. 12

St. Edward (OH) 35, Cin. Moeller 10

Stryker 14, Sebring McKinley 6

Warren JFK 32, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. vs. Oregon Stritch, ccd.

