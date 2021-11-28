Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division V=
Kirtland 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Versailles 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22
Division VI=
Carey 26, New Middletown Spring. 13
Coldwater 35, W. Jefferson 13
Division VII=
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7
Newark Cath. 14, Warren JFK 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
