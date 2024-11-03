Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Sandusky St. Mary 40, Holgate 0
Southington Chalker 58, Lakeside Danbury 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Election 2024: Tuesday’s election will impact your life in A LOT of...
2
This year’s Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will have more...
3
OneNKY Center development called ‘future front door’ to Northern...
4
Oxford proposes bigger budget - of more than 10% - for 2025
5
1 dead, road closed after vehicle rolls several times in Middletown