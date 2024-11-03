Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Sandusky St. Mary 40, Holgate 0

Southington Chalker 58, Lakeside Danbury 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

