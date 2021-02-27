Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 10=
Bishop Ready 72, Cols. Wellington 49
Richwood N. Union 60, Centerburg 45
Region 11=
Fredericktown 52, London Madison Plains 46
Worthington Christian 60, Galion Northmor 24
Division IV=
Region 15=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Fairfield Christian 27
Tree of Life 38, Shekinah Christian 36
Region 16=
Howard E. Knox 45, Danville 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 73, Northside Christian 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/