Saturday's Scores

news | 11 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 10=

Bishop Ready 72, Cols. Wellington 49

Richwood N. Union 60, Centerburg 45

Region 11=

Fredericktown 52, London Madison Plains 46

Worthington Christian 60, Galion Northmor 24

Division IV=

Region 15=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Fairfield Christian 27

Tree of Life 38, Shekinah Christian 36

Region 16=

Howard E. Knox 45, Danville 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 73, Northside Christian 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

