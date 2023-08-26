Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6

Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29

Delphos St. John's 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12

Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41

Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Fairfield to address truck safety at Seward Road and Ohio 4...
2
Northwestern parents share details from day of bus crash, look ahead to...
3
Woman charged for alleged threats at Middletown school; falsely...
4
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
5
Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top