Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 47, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 25

Ashland 59, Wooster 34

Ashland Mapleton 57, Collins Western Reserve 30

Aurora 72, Richfield Revere 51

Avon 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42

Batavia Clermont NE 39, Batavia 38

Bay (OH) 52, Medina Buckeye 33

Beachwood 49, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 19

Bellevue 69, Clyde 32

Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, Southington Chalker 42

Berlin Hiland 61, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Linsly, W.Va. 19

Bloom-Carroll 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 44

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 55, N. Royalton 36

Brunswick 64, Euclid 36

Bucyrus Wynford 32, Attica Seneca E. 27

Caldwell 54, Cambridge 19

Caledonia River Valley 51, Marion Harding High School 39

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Tol. Start 40

Carey 47, Upper Sandusky 34

Carrollton 36, Canal Fulton Northwest 34

Casstown Miami E. 71, Sidney Lehman 32

Cedarville 39, Spring. Greenon 25

Centerville 61, Clayton Northmont 58

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 28, Landmark Christian 8

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 37, Cin. Wyoming 27

Cin. Oak Hills 48, Fairfield 38

Cin. Summit 53, Cin. Taft 22

Circleville 63, Circleville Logan Elm 47

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42, Orange 14

Cols. Africentric 49, Newark 47

Cols. DeSales 68, Day. Dunbar 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Findlay 48

Copley 58, Medina Highland 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Oberlin 22

Dalton 49, Louisville 44

Day. Northridge 53, DeGraff Riverside 45

Dover 36, Lexington 29

Doylestown Chippewa 58, Elyria Cath. 47

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Philo 27

Elida 36, Kalida 35

Fairfield Christian 54, Columbus South 38

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Williamsburg 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Ft. Loramie 17

Germantown Valley View 43, Middletown Madison 36

Gibsonburg 69, Lakeside Danbury 30

Granville Christian 40, Delaware Christian 21

Greenwich S. Cent. 57, Rittman 20

Grove City Christian 62, Corning Miller 31

Harvest Temple 53, Put-in-Bay 11

Hicksville 63, Swanton 14

Hillsboro 79, Chillicothe 29

Hudson 38, Stow-Munroe Falls 34

Jay Co., Ind. 55, Ft. Recovery 43

Lakewood 57, N. Olmsted 35

Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Amanda-Clearcreek 30

Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Lowellville 34

Lima Shawnee 46, Harrod Allen E. 34

London Madison-Plains 73, Jamestown Greeneview 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, E. Can. 35

Marion Pleasant 51, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29

Marysville 56, Cols. Centennial 49

Massillon Jackson 64, Can. McKinley 49

Massillon Washington 65, Warren Harding 54

Mayfield 63, Bedford 43

Mechanicsburg 40, Spring. NE 37

Mentor 60, Lorain 18

Monroe 55, Trenton Edgewood 33

N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon Perry 40

New Philadelphia 47, Mansfield Madison 35

Newcomerstown 53, Malvern 52

Newton Falls 27, Bristol 24

Norwalk 71, Sandusky 26

Norwalk St Paul 46, Monroeville 32

Old Fort 52, New Riegel 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Tol. Cent. Cath. 47

Ottoville 49, Bluffton 45

Painesville Riverside 81, Madison 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 50, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Portsmouth Clay 66, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Ravenna SE 57, West Salem Northwestern 35

Rockford Parkway 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 22

Russia 55, Jackson Center 22

Salem 65, Youngs. Mooney 29

Sandusky Perkins 47, Tiffin Columbian 39

Sandusky St. Mary 31, Fremont St. Joseph 30

Shelby 43, Sparta Highland 32

Solon 69, Macedonia Nordonia 54

Springboro 57, Springfield 34

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 17

Strasburg 83, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 10

Strongsville 70, Cle. Hts. 35

Sullivan Black River 47, Lorain Clearview 35

Thornville Sheridan 59, New Concord John Glenn 12

Tipp City Bethel 54, Covington 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Versailles 42

Urbana 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32

W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Middletown 8

Wadsworth 44, Twinsburg 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Jackson 18

Willoughby S. 69, Cle. Cent. Cath. 34

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 43

Youngs. East def. Akr. Elms, forfeit

Zanesville Maysville 46, Byesville Meadowbrook 39

Zanesville W. Muskingum 37, New Lexington 30

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

