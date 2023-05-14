X

Saturday's Scores

Baseball

Division IV

Region 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 14, New Boston Glenwood 1

Manchester 4, Beaver Eastern 1

Nelsonville-York 5, Corning Miller 4

Portsmouth Sciotoville 7, Portsmouth Clay 3

Stewart Federal Hocking 11, Latham Western 1

Willow Woods Symmes Valley 13, Crown City S. Gallia 3

