Saturday's Scores

Baseball
Division IV
Region 15
Bainbridge Paint Valley 14, New Boston Glenwood 1
Manchester 4, Beaver Eastern 1
Nelsonville-York 5, Corning Miller 4
Portsmouth Sciotoville 7, Portsmouth Clay 3
Stewart Federal Hocking 11, Latham Western 1
Willow Woods Symmes Valley 13, Crown City S. Gallia 3
