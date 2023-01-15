Saturday's Scores

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59

Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37

Central - Wise 71, Honaker 43

Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 50, John Marshall 39

Clarke County 47, Strasburg 28

Deep Creek 57, Oscar Smith 18

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23

Glen Allen 61, Princess Anne 48

Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17

John Battle 47, Virginia High 43, OT

Lloyd Bird 39, Massaponax 31

Louisa 67, Forest Park 6

Norfolk Christian School 64, TEACH Homeschool 16

Norview 63, Manchester 52

Richlands 53, Hurley 20

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 70, Highland Springs 36

St. Gertrude 50, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47

Steward School 62, Millbrook 52

Woodstock Central 47, Mountain View 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

