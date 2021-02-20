Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 49, Lima Perry 41
Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Sugar Grove Berne Union 50
Beaver Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62
Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42
Cory-Rawson 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 31
Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 20
Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43
Kirtland 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 51
Lakewood 64, N. Royalton 47
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Painesville Riverside 70, Painesville Harvey 50
Swanton 56, Metamora Evergreen 31
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Upper Sandusky 51
Tol. Ottawa Hills 44, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36
Van Wert 44, Rockford Parkway 39
Wellston 62, Bidwell River Valley 47
Westerville Cent. 61, New Albany 43
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 80, Fairborn 49
Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40
Franklin 71, Riverside Stebbins 65
Vandalia Butler 68, Troy 56
Division II=
Region 8=
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 72, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50
Bishop Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26
Day. Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29
Day. Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57
Hamilton Badin 52, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Division III=
Region 12=
Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cedarville 58, Day. Miami Valley 17
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Lockland 50
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 44
Sidney Lehman 36, Troy Christian 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 79, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/