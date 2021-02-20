X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 49, Lima Perry 41

Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Sugar Grove Berne Union 50

Beaver Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62

Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42

Cory-Rawson 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 31

Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 20

Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43

Kirtland 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 51

Lakewood 64, N. Royalton 47

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Painesville Riverside 70, Painesville Harvey 50

Swanton 56, Metamora Evergreen 31

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Upper Sandusky 51

Tol. Ottawa Hills 44, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36

Van Wert 44, Rockford Parkway 39

Wellston 62, Bidwell River Valley 47

Westerville Cent. 61, New Albany 43

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 80, Fairborn 49

Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40

Franklin 71, Riverside Stebbins 65

Vandalia Butler 68, Troy 56

Division II=

Region 8=

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 72, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50

Bishop Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26

Day. Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29

Day. Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57

Hamilton Badin 52, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Division III=

Region 12=

Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cedarville 58, Day. Miami Valley 17

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Lockland 50

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 44

Sidney Lehman 36, Troy Christian 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 79, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

