Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 35, Akr. Ellet 12
Akr. Garfield 12, Akr. Firestone 0
Cin. Shroder 60, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. Taft 48, Cin. Hughes 20
Cin. Withrow 39, Cin. Woodward 0
Day. Belmont 32, Day. Thurgood Marshall 26, 3OT
Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Delphos Jefferson 0
Windham 32, Ashtabula St John 26, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
‘One person’s trash is a beautiful piece of art’
2
BCRTA, others offering free rides from Butler County to BLINK in...
3
Here are all the groups that got money from Butler County United Way...
4
Former fire chief, city manager Paul Lolli named to Middletown council
5
Autopsy for body found near Garfield Middle in Hamilton scheduled