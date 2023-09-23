Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 42, Akr. North 6
Akr. Firestone 20, Akron Garfield 14, 3OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 31, Everett, Pa. 14
Cin. College Prep. 16, Cin. Shroder 8
Lakewood St. Edward 42, River Rouge, Mich. 6
Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Mogadore 41, Warren JFK 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Brooke, W.Va. 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
