Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 45, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 6

Batavia Clermont NE 28, Cin. Riverview East 0

Bay Village Bay 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Kent Roosevelt 28, Ravenna 20

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Center Grove, Ind. 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

