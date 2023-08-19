Saturday's Scores

In Other News

1

Friday’s Badin-Hamilton showdown was ‘epic for our community’

2

County collects $41M more in taxes this year, but big increase still to...

3

Middletown man who has one arm brings home gold in strongman world...

4

Jim Lippert, a man of faith ― and a man with a fan club ― dies at 62

5

Diamond Jubilee Chorus, featuring local singers, hopes to end...