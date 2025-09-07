Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Can. Glenoak 50, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cin. Clark Montessori 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Copley 41, Akr. Garfield 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Paulding 33, Delphos Jefferson 7

Sandusky St. Mary 31, Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 0

Southington Chalker 56, Oregon Stritch 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

