Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Can. Glenoak 50, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cin. Clark Montessori 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Copley 41, Akr. Garfield 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Paulding 33, Delphos Jefferson 7
Sandusky St. Mary 31, Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 0
Southington Chalker 56, Oregon Stritch 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
