Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Fairview 64
Bishop Fenwick 60, Cin. McNicholas 51
Coshocton 65, New Lexington 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31
Minford 47, South Point 43
St Marys 68, St Henry 52
Steubenville 58, Cambridge 49
Strasburg 36, Berlin Hiland 32
Strasburg 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49
Strongsville 76, Akr. East 36
Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Circleville Logan Elm 57, Athens 28
Gallipolis Gallia 38, Greenfield McClain 32
Waverly 57, Bidwell River Valley 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Fairfield official: ‘Significant savings’ for residents in electric...
2
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors of color
3
Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ at the...
4
Local woman at Super Bowl rally: ‘What a fun experience that turned...
5
Big Blue Quiz Team has high hopes in tourney after record season