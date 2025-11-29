Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Continental 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42
Creston Norwayne 59, Burton Berkshire 33
Geneva 56, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49
Hamilton Ross 39, Trenton Edgewood 33
Kettering Alter 48, Beavercreek 39
Shaker Hts. Laurel 47, Avon Lake 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
