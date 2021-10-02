journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20

Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12

Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

