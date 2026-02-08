Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia Clermont NE 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 51, Cols. DeSales 42
Bloom-Carroll 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Minford 50
Cols. Bexley 65, Cols. Horizon 41
Defiance Ayersville 48, Stryker 45
Eastlake North 52, Willoughby S. 44
Fairview 78, Morgan 67
Frankfort Adena 61, Wellston 53
Gallipolis Gallia 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 41
Latham Western 48, Southeastern 37
Lebanon 52, Milford (OH) 49
S. Adams, Ind. 46, Rockford Parkway 29
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Cin. Country Day 57
Shekinah Christian 58, Genoa Christian 50
Streetsboro 45, Poland Seminary 39
W. Jefferson 62, Groveport Madison Christian 26
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/