Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 51, Cols. DeSales 42

Bloom-Carroll 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Minford 50

Cols. Bexley 65, Cols. Horizon 41

Defiance Ayersville 48, Stryker 45

Eastlake North 52, Willoughby S. 44

Fairview 78, Morgan 67

Frankfort Adena 61, Wellston 53

Gallipolis Gallia 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 41

Latham Western 48, Southeastern 37

Lebanon 52, Milford (OH) 49

S. Adams, Ind. 46, Rockford Parkway 29

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Cin. Country Day 57

Shekinah Christian 58, Genoa Christian 50

Streetsboro 45, Poland Seminary 39

W. Jefferson 62, Groveport Madison Christian 26

Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

