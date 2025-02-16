Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. John Marshall def. Cle. Rhodes, forfeit

Cuyahoga Falls 44, Lakewood 41

Region 7=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Westerville N. 23

Dublin Scioto 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 35

Mt. Vernon 57, Cols. Briggs 29

Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Westerville Cent. 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 23

Westerville S. 64, Logan 26

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Ellet 80, Ashtabula Lakeside 22

Akr. Hoban 66, Bedford 20

Chardon NDCL 58, Youngs. East 41

Cle. Max Hayes 76, Uniontown Lake 11

Copley 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 30

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 68, Grafton Midview 39

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, 2OT

Lyndhurst Brush 65, Geneva 14

Madison 75, Garfield Hts. 39

Medina Highland 62, Painesville Harvey 21

N. Olmsted 40, Maple Hts. 21

Parma Padua 73, Richfield Revere 39

Tallmadge 37, Gates Mills Gilmour 36

Willoughby S. 55, Cle. JFK 37

Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Akr. Garfield 32

Region 10=

Cols. Centennial 47, Cols. Bexley 36

Granville 49, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29

Region 11=

Aurora 49, Chardon 30

Avon Lake 55, Morgan 14

Bishop Hartley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50

Bloom-Carroll 45, Whitehall-Yearling 42

Chillicothe Unioto 75, Athens 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, New Philadelphia 31

Kent Roosevelt 29, Youngs. Boardman 23

Louisville 45, Wooster 29

STVM 80, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Steubenville 40, Dover 35

Thornville Sheridan 51, Marietta 49

Warren Howland 76, Bay (OH) 39

Region 12=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 84, Day. Ponitz Tech. 10

Hamilton Ross 53, Trenton Edgewood 21

Purcell Marian 88, Cin. Hughes 41

Ursuline Academy 29, Goshen 27

Vandalia Butler 60, W. Carrollton 32

Wilmington 45, Cin. Mt Healthy 19

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch def. Cle. E. Tech, forfeit

Canal Fulton Northwest 81, Akr. East 11

Cortland Lakeview 42, Peninsula Woodridge 23

Elyria Cath. 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 9

Hubbard 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 44

LaGrange Keystone 44, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 25

Mantua Crestwood 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Mogadore Field 76, Orange 38

Perry 48, Akr. Coventry 18

Salem 56, Struthers 34

Shaker Hts. Laurel 87, Akr. Buchtel 18

Streetsboro 68, Bard Cleveland 11

Region 14=

Cle. VASJ 74, Conneaut 36

Niles McKinley 59, Akr. Springfield 49

Norton 76, Cle. Cent. Cath. 21

Oberlin Firelands 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 50

Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Medina Buckeye 35

Warrensville Hts. 88, Cle. Glenville 8

Region 15=

Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 31

Delaware Buckeye Valley 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 14

Greenfield McClain 32, South Point 31

Hillsboro 59, Vincent Warren 55

Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Gallipolis Gallia 22

London 54, Newark Licking Valley 44

Region 16=

Day. Oakwood 69, St. Paris Graham 58

Lewistown Indian Lake 38, Spring. Kenton Ridge 22

Spring. Greenon 62, Day. Dunbar 50

Urbana 64, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22

Division V=

Region 17=

Burton Berkshire 49, West Salem Northwestern 22

Can. South 44, Youngs. Mooney 31

Canfield S. Range 39, Wooster Triway 38

Chagrin Falls 36, Orrville 34

Columbiana Crestview 70, Youngs. Liberty 6

Creston Norwayne 59, New Franklin Manchester 13

Doylestown Chippewa 57, Beachwood 27

Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 28

Girard 61, Ravenna SE 43

Massillon Tuslaw 74, Lorain Clearview 32

Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Sheffield Brookside 47

Wickliffe 39, Garrettsville Garfield 36

Region 20=

Brookville 59, Casstown Miami E. 41

Cin. Madeira 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 24

Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. NW 31

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Day. Meadowdale 25

Reading 42, Georgetown 33

Waynesville 78, Spring. Shawnee 34

Division VI=

Region 21=

Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Columbiana 35, OT

Ashland Mapleton 45, Independence 20

Can. Cent. Cath. 57, Andrews Osborne Academy 16

Columbia Station Columbia 45, McDonald 28

Dalton 73, E. Palestine 8

E. Can. 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

Kirtland 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 31

Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Orwell Grand Valley 32

Loudonville 65, Sullivan Black River 13

Mineral Ridge def. Akr. Elms, forfeit

New Middletown Spring. 58, Brookfield 18

Richmond Hts. 57, Oberlin 10

Rootstown 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 8

Salineville Southern 62, Medina Christian Academy 17

Smithville def. Campbell Memorial, forfeit

Region 22=

Bucyrus Wynford 77, Monroeville 39

Carey 57, Oregon Stritch 14

Castalia Margaretta 54, Bucyrus 33

Columbus Grove 80, Ada 24

Convoy Crestview 51, Delphos Jefferson 31

Defiance Tinora 44, Liberty Center 43

Elmore Woodmore 56, Northwood 18

Gibsonburg 38, Van Buren 20

Harrod Allen E. 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 31

Metamora Evergreen 45, Sherwood Fairview 34

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32

New London 30, Mansfield Christian 21

Tol. Christian 43, Kansas Lakota 29

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 40

Region 23=

Bellaire 54, Crooksville 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Sugarcreek Garaway 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, Newcomerstown 41

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49

Region 24=

Anna 58, Spring. NE 7

Arcanum 63, Day. Christian 22

Fayetteville-Perry 68, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 8

Ft. Recovery 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 19

Houston 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 20

Maria Stein Marion Local 50, New Bremen 22

New Paris National Trail 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24

Spencerville 39, Rockford Parkway 33, OT

St. Henry (OH) 71, Lima Cent. Cath. 15

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Sidney Fairlawn 33

Williamsburg 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 28

Division VII=

Region 25=

Attica Seneca E. 63, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Berlin Center Western Reserve 74, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19

Cornerstone Christian 60, Rittman 18

Cortland Maplewood 70, Windham 5

Heartland Christian 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 36, OT

Kidron Cent. Christian 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 18

Lakeside Danbury 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 10

Lowellville 55, Kinsman Badger 27

Lucas 50, Crestline 16

Middlefield Cardinal 37, Bristol 23

Mogadore 72, Ashtabula St John 14

Plymouth 39, Norwalk St Paul 30

Southington Chalker 36, Elyria Open Door 31

Vienna Mathews 55, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Warren JFK 76, Leetonia 12

Region 26=

Arcadia 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41

Arlington 40, Old Fort 30

Gorham Fayette 44, Pioneer N. Central 40

Kalida 55, Continental 8

McComb 47, Holgate 32

Miller City 55, Leipsic 35

N. Baltimore 62, Cory-Rawson 49

New Knoxville 52, Dola Hardin Northern 50

Ottoville 69, Delphos St John's 3

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

Stryker 39, Edon 32

Sycamore Mohawk 63, Vanlue 24

Tiffin Calvert 69, Fremont St. Joseph 46

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Ft. Jennings 39

Region 27=

Berlin Hiland 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 22

Hannibal River 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22

New Matamoras Frontier 57, Malvern 44

Strasburg 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 17

Region 28=

Cedarville 55, Newton Local 49

Covington 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 3

Franklin Middletown Christian 54, Felicity-Franklin 7

Ft. Loramie 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 10

Jackson Center 36, Ansonia 26

Legacy Christian 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 18

Lockland 48, Cin. College Prep. 36

Russia 67, Day. Miami Valley 18

S. Charleston SE 73, Sidney Lehman 39

Troy Christian 41, Botkins 38

Union City Mississinawa Valley 71, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 17

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, DeGraff Riverside 36

OTHER=

Fairview 50, Poland Seminary 48

Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 47

New Lexington 45, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Perrysburg 51, Findlay 41

Piketon 45, Williamsport Westfall 35

Rocky River Magnificat 53, Green 47

Springboro 52, Olmsted Falls 35

Warren Howland 76, Powell Village Academy 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Adopted girl from China is ‘a distributor of God’s love'
2
West Chester ice cream staple The Cone finds new buyers after owners...
3
Hamilton city manager on DEI: ‘We recruit for diversity, we hire for...
4
Lane Libraries building a branch in Fairfield Twp.
5
Sheetz convenience store development in Middletown gets planning...