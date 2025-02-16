Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 5=
Cle. John Marshall def. Cle. Rhodes, forfeit
Cuyahoga Falls 44, Lakewood 41
Region 7=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Westerville N. 23
Dublin Scioto 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 35
Mt. Vernon 57, Cols. Briggs 29
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Westerville Cent. 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 23
Westerville S. 64, Logan 26
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Ellet 80, Ashtabula Lakeside 22
Akr. Hoban 66, Bedford 20
Chardon NDCL 58, Youngs. East 41
Cle. Max Hayes 76, Uniontown Lake 11
Copley 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 30
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 68, Grafton Midview 39
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, 2OT
Lyndhurst Brush 65, Geneva 14
Madison 75, Garfield Hts. 39
Medina Highland 62, Painesville Harvey 21
N. Olmsted 40, Maple Hts. 21
Parma Padua 73, Richfield Revere 39
Tallmadge 37, Gates Mills Gilmour 36
Willoughby S. 55, Cle. JFK 37
Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Akr. Garfield 32
Region 10=
Cols. Centennial 47, Cols. Bexley 36
Granville 49, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29
Region 11=
Aurora 49, Chardon 30
Avon Lake 55, Morgan 14
Bishop Hartley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50
Bloom-Carroll 45, Whitehall-Yearling 42
Chillicothe Unioto 75, Athens 53
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, New Philadelphia 31
Kent Roosevelt 29, Youngs. Boardman 23
Louisville 45, Wooster 29
STVM 80, Gates Mills Hawken 6
Steubenville 40, Dover 35
Thornville Sheridan 51, Marietta 49
Warren Howland 76, Bay (OH) 39
Region 12=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 84, Day. Ponitz Tech. 10
Hamilton Ross 53, Trenton Edgewood 21
Purcell Marian 88, Cin. Hughes 41
Ursuline Academy 29, Goshen 27
Vandalia Butler 60, W. Carrollton 32
Wilmington 45, Cin. Mt Healthy 19
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch def. Cle. E. Tech, forfeit
Canal Fulton Northwest 81, Akr. East 11
Cortland Lakeview 42, Peninsula Woodridge 23
Elyria Cath. 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 9
Hubbard 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 44
LaGrange Keystone 44, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 25
Mantua Crestwood 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Mogadore Field 76, Orange 38
Perry 48, Akr. Coventry 18
Salem 56, Struthers 34
Shaker Hts. Laurel 87, Akr. Buchtel 18
Streetsboro 68, Bard Cleveland 11
Region 14=
Cle. VASJ 74, Conneaut 36
Niles McKinley 59, Akr. Springfield 49
Norton 76, Cle. Cent. Cath. 21
Oberlin Firelands 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 50
Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Medina Buckeye 35
Warrensville Hts. 88, Cle. Glenville 8
Region 15=
Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 31
Delaware Buckeye Valley 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 14
Greenfield McClain 32, South Point 31
Hillsboro 59, Vincent Warren 55
Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Gallipolis Gallia 22
London 54, Newark Licking Valley 44
Region 16=
Day. Oakwood 69, St. Paris Graham 58
Lewistown Indian Lake 38, Spring. Kenton Ridge 22
Spring. Greenon 62, Day. Dunbar 50
Urbana 64, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22
Division V=
Region 17=
Burton Berkshire 49, West Salem Northwestern 22
Can. South 44, Youngs. Mooney 31
Canfield S. Range 39, Wooster Triway 38
Chagrin Falls 36, Orrville 34
Columbiana Crestview 70, Youngs. Liberty 6
Creston Norwayne 59, New Franklin Manchester 13
Doylestown Chippewa 57, Beachwood 27
Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 28
Girard 61, Ravenna SE 43
Massillon Tuslaw 74, Lorain Clearview 32
Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Sheffield Brookside 47
Wickliffe 39, Garrettsville Garfield 36
Region 20=
Brookville 59, Casstown Miami E. 41
Cin. Madeira 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 24
Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. NW 31
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Day. Meadowdale 25
Reading 42, Georgetown 33
Waynesville 78, Spring. Shawnee 34
Division VI=
Region 21=
Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Columbiana 35, OT
Ashland Mapleton 45, Independence 20
Can. Cent. Cath. 57, Andrews Osborne Academy 16
Columbia Station Columbia 45, McDonald 28
Dalton 73, E. Palestine 8
E. Can. 44, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
Kirtland 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 31
Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Orwell Grand Valley 32
Loudonville 65, Sullivan Black River 13
Mineral Ridge def. Akr. Elms, forfeit
New Middletown Spring. 58, Brookfield 18
Richmond Hts. 57, Oberlin 10
Rootstown 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 8
Salineville Southern 62, Medina Christian Academy 17
Smithville def. Campbell Memorial, forfeit
Region 22=
Bucyrus Wynford 77, Monroeville 39
Carey 57, Oregon Stritch 14
Castalia Margaretta 54, Bucyrus 33
Columbus Grove 80, Ada 24
Convoy Crestview 51, Delphos Jefferson 31
Defiance Tinora 44, Liberty Center 43
Elmore Woodmore 56, Northwood 18
Gibsonburg 38, Van Buren 20
Harrod Allen E. 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 31
Metamora Evergreen 45, Sherwood Fairview 34
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 32
New London 30, Mansfield Christian 21
Tol. Christian 43, Kansas Lakota 29
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 40
Region 23=
Bellaire 54, Crooksville 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Sugarcreek Garaway 21
Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, Newcomerstown 41
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49
Region 24=
Anna 58, Spring. NE 7
Arcanum 63, Day. Christian 22
Fayetteville-Perry 68, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 8
Ft. Recovery 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 19
Houston 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 20
Maria Stein Marion Local 50, New Bremen 22
New Paris National Trail 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24
Spencerville 39, Rockford Parkway 33, OT
St. Henry (OH) 71, Lima Cent. Cath. 15
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Sidney Fairlawn 33
Williamsburg 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 28
Division VII=
Region 25=
Attica Seneca E. 63, Sandusky St. Mary 8
Berlin Center Western Reserve 74, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19
Cornerstone Christian 60, Rittman 18
Cortland Maplewood 70, Windham 5
Heartland Christian 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 36, OT
Kidron Cent. Christian 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 18
Lakeside Danbury 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 10
Lowellville 55, Kinsman Badger 27
Lucas 50, Crestline 16
Middlefield Cardinal 37, Bristol 23
Mogadore 72, Ashtabula St John 14
Plymouth 39, Norwalk St Paul 30
Southington Chalker 36, Elyria Open Door 31
Vienna Mathews 55, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Warren JFK 76, Leetonia 12
Region 26=
Arcadia 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41
Arlington 40, Old Fort 30
Gorham Fayette 44, Pioneer N. Central 40
Kalida 55, Continental 8
McComb 47, Holgate 32
Miller City 55, Leipsic 35
N. Baltimore 62, Cory-Rawson 49
New Knoxville 52, Dola Hardin Northern 50
Ottoville 69, Delphos St John's 3
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
Stryker 39, Edon 32
Sycamore Mohawk 63, Vanlue 24
Tiffin Calvert 69, Fremont St. Joseph 46
Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Ft. Jennings 39
Region 27=
Berlin Hiland 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 22
Hannibal River 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22
New Matamoras Frontier 57, Malvern 44
Strasburg 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 17
Region 28=
Cedarville 55, Newton Local 49
Covington 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 3
Franklin Middletown Christian 54, Felicity-Franklin 7
Ft. Loramie 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 10
Jackson Center 36, Ansonia 26
Legacy Christian 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 18
Lockland 48, Cin. College Prep. 36
Russia 67, Day. Miami Valley 18
S. Charleston SE 73, Sidney Lehman 39
Troy Christian 41, Botkins 38
Union City Mississinawa Valley 71, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 17
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, DeGraff Riverside 36
OTHER=
Fairview 50, Poland Seminary 48
Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 47
New Lexington 45, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Perrysburg 51, Findlay 41
Piketon 45, Williamsport Westfall 35
Rocky River Magnificat 53, Green 47
Springboro 52, Olmsted Falls 35
Warren Howland 76, Powell Village Academy 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/