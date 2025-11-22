Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 62, Carey 25

Berea-Midpark 55, Youngs. Ursuline 41

Bryan 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Eastlake North 47, Bay (OH) 46

Eaton 51, Greenville 36

Lakeside Danbury 36, Oregon Stritch 33

Madison 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 7

Minford 51, Lynchburg-Clay 45

Mogadore 42, Mantua Crestwood 41

Rocky River Magnificat 48, Bishop Fenwick 35

Salem 50, Jefferson Area 8

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Franklin Furnace Green 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Kroger ending remote-work arrangements for local office employees
2
Middletown backs down from 25% charge on water bills
3
Fairfield Twp. police investigate fatal hit-skip incident
4
Ohio’s education cuts could be very costly for Hamilton Schools...
5
Other cities succeed where Middletown falls short with vacant property...