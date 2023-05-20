Saturday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division IV
Region 15
Ironton St. Joseph 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 4
Leesburg Fairfield 9, Waterford 4
Mowrystown Whiteoak 2, Racine Southern 1
In Other News
1
The Fizz Fuzz, a rock band with local ties, releases new album
2
Local businesswoman creates ‘GROWmunity’ to foster like-minded...
3
3 Hamilton students saw a need at their park, so they got help from...
4
West Chester Market, in new location, features locally grown and...
5
Parish Choir missing longtime voice: Middletown woman died surrounded...