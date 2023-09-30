Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 43, Akron Garfield 0
Akr. East 14, Akr. Firestone 0
Canisius, N.Y. 42, Cle. Benedictine 18
Cin. Gamble Montessori 48, Day. Christian 7
Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Woodward 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6
Hunting Valley University 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36
John Marshall, W.Va. 31, Vincent Warren 20
St. Clairsville 34, Bellaire 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
