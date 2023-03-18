Saturday's Scores

X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

State Semifinal=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Cols. Africentric 47, 2OT

