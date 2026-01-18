Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 46, West Salem Northwestern 9
Arlington 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49
Ashland 61, Wooster 39
Aurora 60, Mogadore 28
Avon Lake 52, N. Royalton 15
Barnesville 59, E. Liverpool 31
Bay (OH) 64, Parma Normandy 61
Brunswick 63, Shaker Hts. 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 59, Orrville 33
Canfield 55, Can. Glenoak 38
Carey 45, Arcadia 25
Casstown Miami E. 51, Milton-Union 43
Centerburg 57, Howard E. Knox 20
Chagrin Falls 48, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 25
Chardon NDCL 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 31
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48
Cin. Madeira 57, Cin. Finneytown 10
Cin. Mercy-McAuley def. Cin. Aiken, forfeit
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Oak Hills 43
Cols. Marion-Franklin 49, Cols. Cristo Rey 16
Columbus Grove 55, Miller City 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 33
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Cin. Summit 33
Delta 47, Tol. Christian 34
Dover 45, Lexington 22
Dublin Coffman 51, Notre Dame Academy 26
E. Can. 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30
Elyria First Baptist Christian 34, Christian Community School 23
Fairview 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 42
Fitch 52, Warren Howland 43
Ft. Loramie 58, Lima Bath 50
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. Bishop Watterson 32
Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Gates Mills Hawken 57
Geneva 34, Kirtland 23
Greenfield McClain 53, Waverly 44
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Heartland Christian 42
Hebron Lakewood 47, Johnstown Northridge 41
Houston 36, Anna 32
Hubbard 52, Ravenna SE 48
Hudson 66, Mayfield 33
Kalida 48, Delphos St John's 33
Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 59, Burton Berkshire 46
Kidron Cent. Christian 42, Elyria Open Door 35
LaGrange Keystone 71, Lorain Clearview 18
Lakewood 55, Westlake 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24
Lewis Center Olentangy 76, Western Reserve Academy 57
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50, Day. Stivers 41
Lewistown Indian Lake 50, St. Paris Graham 42
Lima 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 59
Lodi Cloverleaf 63, Ravenna 48
London Madison-Plains 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 24
Lorain 56, Cle. Hts. 43
Loudonville 47, Mt Gilead 34
Lowellville 40, Youngs. Valley Christian 31
Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth W. 47
Lynchburg-Clay 58, Blanchester 36
Macedonia Nordonia 62, Eastlake North 52
Mansfield Christian 64, Crestline 36
Mansfield Madison 39, New Philadelphia 33
Mantua Crestwood 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 45
Marietta 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39
Martins Ferry 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Mentor 59, Cle. St. Joseph 31
Mineral Ridge 48, Girard 38
Mogadore Field 50, Akr. Springfield 12
Monroe 34, Trenton Edgewood 22
Morrow Little Miami 54, Batavia Clermont NE 27
Mt. Notre Dame 66, Berea-Midpark 50
Mt. Orab Western Brown 69, Harrison 51
N. Olmsted 50, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Day. Oakwood 35
New Paris National Trail 43, Carlisle 41
Newton Local 68, Day. Christian 17
Norton 54, Streetsboro 48
Oak Harbor 48, Elmore Woodmore 30
Oberlin Firelands 53, Columbia Station Columbia 34
Old Fort 28, Van Buren 26
Orwell Grand Valley 62, Cortland Lakeview 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Ottoville 43
Painesville Harvey 53, Conneaut 38
Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Elyria Cath. 42
Pataskala Licking Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Newark Licking Valley 12
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 50
Poland Seminary 52, Youngs. Mooney 20
Racine Southern 59, Ravenswood, W.Va. 28
Reynoldsburg 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 39
Richwood N. Union 71, Spring. Shawnee 26
Riverside Stebbins 55, Sidney 26
Rockford Parkway 45, Spencerville 34
Rocky River 66, Medina Buckeye 26
Rocky River Magnificat 30, Beloit W. Branch 21
Rootstown 65, Richfield Revere 47
Russia 38, Jackson Center 12
Shadyside 55, Bridgeport 17
Shekinah Christian 73, Cols. Patriot Prep 55
Smithville 35, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24
St Marys 53, Bryan 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 64, Akr. Ellet 32
Strasburg 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 18
Strongsville 64, Euclid 20
Stryker 38, Liberty Center 20
Sylvania Northview 67, Monroe, Mich. 23
Tampa Catholic, Fla. 67, SPIRE Institute 27
Thornville Sheridan 58, Warsaw River View 11
Tiffin Calvert 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28
Tiffin Columbian 48, Sandusky Perkins 24
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Xenia 16
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Edon 38
Twinsburg 66, Chardon 32
Uniontown Lake 52, Louisville 35
Utica 45, Heath 35
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Hicksville 50
Vanlue 28, Cory-Rawson 24
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33
Wadsworth 63, Carrollton 26
Warren Harding 49, Youngs. Boardman 27
Washington C.H. 49, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 48
Wooster Triway 36, Can. South 30
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Salem 35
Zanesville Maysville 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 49
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 35, OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/