Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Danville 41, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Tol. Start 30, Sylvania Northview 24

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Holland Springfield 24

Region 3=

Dublin Coffman 47, Westerville S. 42

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Newark 43

Reynoldsburg 61, Delaware Hayes 38

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Centerville 50

Mason 57, Springboro 48

Division II=

Region 6=

Copley 30, Shaker Hts. Laurel 28

Shelby 57, Bellville Clear Fork 33

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 18

New Concord John Glenn 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

Division III=

Championship=

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Warren Champion 51

Region 10=

Castalia Margaretta 57, Upper Sandusky 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 31

Wauseon 72, Bloomdale Elmwood 58

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Berlin Hiland 24

Region 12=

Cin. Purcell Marian 73, Spring. Greenon 37

Lees Creek E. Clinton 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 46

Division IV=

Region 15=

Sugar Grove Berne Union 33, Newark Cath. 25

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 37

Region 16=

Cin. Country Day 47, Russia 42

Ft. Loramie 60, Bradford 27

New Madison Tri-Village 77, Fayetteville-Perry 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

