Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Dalton 33

Carey 34, Upper Sandusky 27

Circleville 48, Chillicothe 19

Columbus Grove 58, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Kirtland 21

Findlay 60, Ashland 43

Granville 56, Norton 37

Groveport Madison Christian 48, Granville Christian 10

Harrod Allen E. 65, Lima Shawnee 43

Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 34

Marion Elgin 34, Sparta Highland 29

McDonald 47, Bristol 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus 20

Ohio Deaf 39, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 31

Salem 62, Austintown-Fitch 44

Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 39

Seaman N. Adams 52, Piketon 23

Streetsboro 41, Canfield 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Navarre Fairless 37

Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25

Tiffin Calvert 48, Oregon Stritch 30

Zanesville Maysville 56, St Clairsville 25

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 63, Barberton 20

Amherst Steele 31, Can. Glenoak 28

Avon 61, Chardon NDCL 26

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Willoughby S. 29

Green 51, N. Royalton 28

Hudson 49, Painesville Riverside 44

Louisville 61, Cle. Hts. 29

Medina 79, Akr. North 19

Medina Highland 56, Euclid 16

N. Ridgeville 58, N. Can. Hoover 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 9

Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Garfield 35

Region 2=

Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. JFK 22

Chardon 37, Cle. Hay 36

Kent Roosevelt 42, Shaker Hts. 32

Maple Hts. 49, Garfield Hts. 27

N. Olmsted 44, Parma Normandy 33

Wadsworth 47, Eastlake North 30

Region 4=

Mason 64, Cin. Colerain 31

Division III=

Region 12=

Brookville 51, Day. Christian 45, OT

Kettering Alter 73, Spring. Shawnee 23

Williamsburg 75, Cin. Deer Park 35

Division IV=

Region 16=

Ansonia 54, S. Charleston SE 46

Ft. Loramie 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12

Legacy Christian 56, Hamilton New Miami 9

Union City Mississinawa Valley 69, DeGraff Riverside 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 17th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Fairfield official: ‘Significant savings’ for residents in electric...
2
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors of color
3
Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ at the...
4
Local woman at Super Bowl rally: ‘What a fun experience that turned...
5
Big Blue Quiz Team has high hopes in tourney after record season
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top