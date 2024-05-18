Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 3
Hilliard Bradley 3, Dresden Tri-Valley 2
Lancaster 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Marysville 8, Ashville Teays Valley 7, 8 innings
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0, 5 innings
Division II
Region 6
Bryan 7, Napoleon 0
Maumee 5, Tontogany Otsego 1
Region 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2
Region 8
Granville 4, Newark Licking Valley 2
Greenville 9, Cleves Taylor 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 8, New Richmond 5
Spring. Kenton Ridge 13, Franklin 4
Division III
Region 10
Coldwater 13, Rockford Parkway 8
Oak Harbor 6, Defiance Tinora 1
West Jefferson 10, Utica 8
Region 12
Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 5
Division IV
Region 15
Mechanicsburg 2, Danville 0
Region 16
Ft. Loramie 15, Covington 7
