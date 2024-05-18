Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 3

Hilliard Bradley 3, Dresden Tri-Valley 2

Lancaster 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Marysville 8, Ashville Teays Valley 7, 8 innings

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0, 5 innings

Division II

Region 6

Bryan 7, Napoleon 0

Maumee 5, Tontogany Otsego 1

Region 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2

Region 8

Granville 4, Newark Licking Valley 2

Greenville 9, Cleves Taylor 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 8, New Richmond 5

Spring. Kenton Ridge 13, Franklin 4

Division III

Region 10

Coldwater 13, Rockford Parkway 8

Oak Harbor 6, Defiance Tinora 1

West Jefferson 10, Utica 8

Region 12

Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Milford Center Fairbanks 5

Division IV

Region 15

Mechanicsburg 2, Danville 0

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 15, Covington 7

