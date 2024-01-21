Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 74, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49

Ashland 65, Wooster 48

Batavia Clermont NE 41, Cin. Taft 39

Bellaire 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 51

Bellevue 58, Clyde 23

Bluffton 41, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Bryan 43, St Marys 22

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Cambridge 35

Carlisle 41, Day. Christian 34

Castalia Margaretta 55, Port Clinton 45

Columbus Grove 42, Miller City 37

Cortland Lakeview 61, Vienna Mathews 14

Creston Norwayne 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 17

Defiance Ayersville 37, Montpelier 24

Dixie Heights, Ky. 44, Ursuline Academy 37

Dover 49, Weir, W.Va. 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Crooksville 23

Franklin 50, New Paris National Trail 30

Hannibal River 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Heartland Christian 34, Leetonia 23

Leipsic 48, Continental 10

Liberty Center 57, Tol. Scott 41

Lima Sr. 45, Marion Harding 42

Louisville 73, Ursuline Academy 42

Martins Ferry 66, Beaver 22

Mason 55, Mt. Notre Dame 46

Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Chardon NDCL 31

New Concord John Glenn 51, New Lexington 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Ottoville 38

Ravenna SE 34, Orwell Grand Valley 29

Riverside Stebbins 52, Sidney 41

Southeastern 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Spencerville 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Thornville Sheridan 66, Byesville Meadowbrook 23

Warren Howland 55, Alliance Marlington 41

Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 60

Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Campbell Memorial 20

Youngs. Liberty 28, Bristol 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastlake North vs. Mayfield, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

