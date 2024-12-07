Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago


PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Championship=

Division V=

Ironton 28, Liberty Center 17

Division VI=

Coldwater 31, Kirtland 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

